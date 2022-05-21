Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,178 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

