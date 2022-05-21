Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,063. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.