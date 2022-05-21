Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. United Bank raised its position in Intel by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Intel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,064,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,359,000 after buying an additional 153,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,781,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

