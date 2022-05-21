Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.50. 1,252,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.60. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

