Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.82. 5,375,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.