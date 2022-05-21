Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on the stock.

LAND has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.71) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 828.57 ($10.21).

LON LAND opened at GBX 741.20 ($9.14) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 757.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 759.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

