LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Get LAIX alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.