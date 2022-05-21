Katalyo Achieves Market Cap of $347,168.45 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $347,168.45 and approximately $96,428.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,172% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.93 or 0.07804905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00511038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,074.07 or 1.78031755 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008855 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.