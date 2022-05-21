JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.61 ($41.26).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock opened at €35.68 ($37.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($23.73) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($50.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.00.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.