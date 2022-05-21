John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 325 ($4.01).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WG opened at GBX 242.90 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,250.49). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,084.39).

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.