Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Icosavax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,675,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

