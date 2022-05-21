iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,942,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,430,867. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

