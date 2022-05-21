IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading Down 0.2%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $31.07. 3,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.
