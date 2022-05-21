Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83). Approximately 83,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 157,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £77.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.