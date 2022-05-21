Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 63,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

