Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.50.

IFCZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $$137.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

