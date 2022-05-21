Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $122,387.70 and approximately $7,056.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,171.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.91 or 0.07790114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00509283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033156 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,986.68 or 1.78335042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,028,922 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.