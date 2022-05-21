Insider Selling: Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Sells £16,078.32 in Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Duncan McPhee sold 22,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.89), for a total value of £16,078.32 ($19,820.41).

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lookers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 53.59 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £268.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.19.

Get Lookers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.