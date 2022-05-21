Insider Buying: Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Buys £49,648.75 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) insider Ailsa Webb acquired 39,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,648.75 ($61,204.08).

FLO opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £78.40 million and a PE ratio of 36.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.28 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.50 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

