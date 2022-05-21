Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 8%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 7,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

