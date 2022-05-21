HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Acquires £75,150 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,640.53).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 490.75 ($6.05) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.35) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.08 ($6.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

