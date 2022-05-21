HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Acquires £75,150 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,640.53).
Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 490.75 ($6.05) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.08.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.
HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
