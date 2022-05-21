Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Handy (HANDY) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Handy has a total market cap of $628,891.20 and approximately $54,127.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handy has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,204% against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.13 or 0.07976739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00509785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.36 or 1.77402982 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

