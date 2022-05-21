Gold Poker Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $7,684.33 and approximately $161.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.23 or 0.07646671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00508774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,912.47 or 1.77670680 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.