Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. 860,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,384. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

