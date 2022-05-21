GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $46,016.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00237445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002046 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.