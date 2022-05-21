Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $102,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. 5,005,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.