Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Republic Services worth $121,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.