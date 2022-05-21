Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.74% of National Fuel Gas worth $160,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 493,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

