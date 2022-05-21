GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Trims Stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

VGII remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 6,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,218. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

