GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,322,000. Rogers comprises about 1.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2,474.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,376,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $22,073,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.33. The company had a trading volume of 132,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.65.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

