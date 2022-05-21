GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 41,473 Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,473 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.34% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $2,502,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 26.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 130,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCKA remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

