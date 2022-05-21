GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,509,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCNU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

