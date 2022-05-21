GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.55 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

OCDX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 789,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,950. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

