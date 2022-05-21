GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.06 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 1,756,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

