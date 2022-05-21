GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $60.39 Million Holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Investors comprises approximately 8.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 8.95% of GAMCO Investors worth $60,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 12,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,261. The firm has a market cap of $532.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

