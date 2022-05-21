GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Cerner makes up 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,707. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

