GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.08% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME remained flat at $$79.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

