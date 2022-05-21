Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.38. 1,387,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.78 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.