Fluent Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,200 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,181,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 649,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 12,712,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,552. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.