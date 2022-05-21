Fluent Financial LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $7,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. 6,932,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,446. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

