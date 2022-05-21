Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 978,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.