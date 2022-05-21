Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 978,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $98.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
