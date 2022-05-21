Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

TXN stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,313. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

