Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 33.1%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 33.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmhouse (FMHS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.