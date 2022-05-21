extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0001 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $110,876.28 and approximately $22,342.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,161.99 or 0.99807048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00194665 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00089957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00127666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00226991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

