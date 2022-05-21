Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Acquires £29,000.58 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Richard Cooper acquired 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £29,000.58 ($35,750.22).

LON:EQLS opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £154.84 million and a PE ratio of -60.71. Equals Group plc has a one year low of GBX 39.04 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 89.89 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 129 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

