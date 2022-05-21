ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 102,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 455,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ENGlobal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

