Energo Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Energo has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $85,138.44 and approximately $111.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.00 or 1.00006409 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.
Energo Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “
Buying and Selling Energo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
