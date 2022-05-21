eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 7,444,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

