Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 447,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.