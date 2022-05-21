Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Trading Down 3.2%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 6,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

About Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

